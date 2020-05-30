Brian Harrison
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARRISON
Brian
Of West Heslerton.
Died peacefully aged 97 years
on 24th May 2020.

Dearly loved husband of Nora,
much loved father of John and Judith.
A dear grandfather of Terena, Bryan,
Chris, Katherine, James and Victoria and
great grandfather to William.
A dear brother to Thomas.

A huge thank you to the wonderful and caring staff at Beechwood Place Norton.

Funeral private.
A memorial service will be
held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved