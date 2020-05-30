HARRISON

Brian

Of West Heslerton.

Died peacefully aged 97 years

on 24th May 2020.



Dearly loved husband of Nora,

much loved father of John and Judith.

A dear grandfather of Terena, Bryan,

Chris, Katherine, James and Victoria and

great grandfather to William.

A dear brother to Thomas.



A huge thank you to the wonderful and caring staff at Beechwood Place Norton.



Funeral private.

A memorial service will be

held at a later date.



