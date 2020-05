Or Copy this URL to Share

HARRISON

Brian

Of West Heslerton.

Died peacefully aged 97 years

on 24th May 2020.



Dearly loved husband of Nora,

much loved father of John and Judith.

A dear grandfather of Terena, Bryan,

Chris, Katherine, James and Victoria and

great grandfather to William.

A dear brother to Thomas.



A huge thank you to the wonderful and caring staff at Beechwood Place Norton.



Funeral private.

A memorial service will be

held at a later date.



