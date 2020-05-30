HARRISON
Brian
Of West Heslerton.
Died peacefully aged 97 years
on 24th May 2020.
Dearly loved husband of Nora,
much loved father of John and Judith.
A dear grandfather of Terena, Bryan,
Chris, Katherine, James and Victoria and
great grandfather to William.
A dear brother to Thomas.
A huge thank you to the wonderful and caring staff at Beechwood Place Norton.
Funeral private.
A memorial service will be
held at a later date.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 30, 2020.