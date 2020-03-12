|
|
|
HART Brian William
(Harty) Of High Grantley, Ripon and formerly of Thorner.
Passed away on 24th February 2020, aged 82 years.
Dearly loved husband of Lynda, loving dad of Michelle and Anita, dearest grampy of Alexander, Christian and Nathan, brother of the late Ronnie and a dear
father-in-law and uncle.
A service of celebration in remembrance of Brian will take place at Grantley Hall Hotel, Ripon, HG4 3ET on Friday 27th March
at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for
Saint Michael's Hospice
can be given at the service.
Enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby. Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 12, 2020