Lightfoot Brian
(Of Thrintoft) Died suddenly on
September 1st 2020,
aged 67 years.
Beloved husband of Ann
and a much loved dad of his 4 girls
Heather, Yvonne, Dawn and Hannah.
An idolised grandad of Ben,
Lucy, Georgia, Sadie, Isabella,
Joshua, Daisy and Billy.
A true Yorkshire Farmer born and bred
Much loved and respected by everyone.
There will be a service at
St Helen's Church, Ainderby Steeple on Friday September 11th at 2pm.
A limited number of people are allowed inside due to current restrictions.
Anyone wishing to pay their respects
to Dad are welcome to see him off on his last journey out of Thirntoft at 1.30pm
or stand outside during the service, adhering to social distancing guide lines. Family flowers only.
Donations can be made directly
to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 8, 2020