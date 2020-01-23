Home

Notice Condolences

Brian Mann Notice
MANN
Brian Michael
Passed away peacefully
on 12th January, aged 85.
Dearly beloved husband of Edith,
loving dad to Stephen & Geraldine,
father in law to Sharron & Ian and loving granddad to Dean & Christopher and
great grandad to Conor & Lily.
The Funeral Service will take
place at Rawdon Crematorium,
Leeds Road, Rawdon LS19 6JP on
Thursday 6th February at 1.40 pm.
Family flowers only by request please, donations in lieu to Diabetes UK, for which a plate will be made available at the chapel. Friends please accept this intimation. Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services.
Tel. 0113 2480953.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 23, 2020
