SHEARMAN Brian George Frederic Passed away peacefully on Wednesday
5th August 2020 in Ripon Community Hospital, aged 93 years.
Devoted husband to Eva,
much loved Father to Helen and the late Andrew, treasured Father-in-Law to Ian and Lesley, beloved Grandfather to Charlotte, Harriet, Jessica and Tom, as well as Great Grandfather to Albie and Freddie and, of course, a special friend to many.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic guidance,
a private family funeral will be held on Thursday 20th August 2020 but a live stream and post-event recording of the service will be available upon request.

All enquiries to G. E. Hartley and Son.
Tel-01937 588 888
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 11, 2020
