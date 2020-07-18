|
JENNISON Bromwyn Josene
(nee Davis) On July 8th, peacefully in
St. Monica's Hospital, Easingwold.
Much loved mum of Jonathan and Richard, mother in law of Sarah.
Beloved Grandma (Bodkin) of Dylan, Millie, Jessica and Lucy and dear friend of John.
Bromwyn will be leaving from home at
10.15am on Wednesday July 29th for a private funeral service, she will travel through Easingwold Market Place for
those who would like to pay their respects.
A Celebration of her life will take place
in Spring 2021 in view of the
current circumstances.
Enquiries please to
Chapman Medd Funeral Directors,
Easingwold. Tel. 01347 821370
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 18, 2020