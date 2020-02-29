Home

Bryan Clay Notice
CLAY
Bryan
On Monday 10th February, 2020,
Bryan aged 78 years.
He was the much loved
son of the late Jack and Beatrice Clay and a loving brother of the late Frank.
He was a respected father figure
to all his extended family and will be
sadly missed by his many friends.
A service to celebrate Bryan's life will be held at Park Wood, Elland on
Friday 6th March at 12-45 pm.
By request, family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu, if so desired,
may be given for the benefit of
The British Heart Foundation.
A plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to Andrew Naylor and Family, Independent Funeral Directors.
01422-377840
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 29, 2020
