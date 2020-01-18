|
Bryan William
15.09.1936 - 06.01.2020
Parish Councillor, Folkton & Flixton.
Passed away tragically.
Loving husband of the late Brenda and
a much loved dad and grandad. A dear friend to many, who will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service to be held at
St John's Church, Folkton on
Monday 27th January at 2pm followed
by interment in the churchyard.
No flowers by request but donations
can be made for the family's chosen
charities collection in church.
All enquiries directly to George Roberts,
G Roberts Independent Family
Funeral Directors, 01723 501027.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 18, 2020