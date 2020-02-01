|
|
|
FOUND
Bryan William
The family of the late Bryan,
would like to thank all friends and
colleagues who offered help & support to make this a very special day following the tragic sudden loss of Bryan. Thanks to Mel Brown and family, the bearers from Folkton & Flixton Cricket Club, Jill Carroll and everyone involved at St John's Church Folkton who assisted with the marquee and preparations, Louise the Florist and Cooplands Bakery in cooperation with the refreshments team at the Cricket Club.
Also sincere thanks to
North Yorkshire Police, Paramedics,
Air Ambulance, the Doctors and staff
at Scarborough Hospital. Finally thanks to The Revd's Tim Parker, Ted Drayton & Peter for a touching service. George and all at Roberts Funeral Directors, who were sensitive, professional & available throughout. So many people offered their help, time & generous donations
which amounted to £1560.00 to be divided between Folkton & Flixton Cricket Club, Flixton Village Hall and The Flixton Playing Fields Association. A great outpouring of love which was truly humbling.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 1, 2020