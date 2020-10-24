|
|
|
Martinson Bryan Richard Formerly a farmer at Humbleton House.
Sadly passed away after a dreadful battle with Alzheimer's Sunday 18th October 2020, aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of the late Vicky.
A much loved father of Rebecca, Hannah and Richard, inlaws Bill, Bruce and Louise. Grandad to Thomas, James and Lily.
Due to current circumstances, a private family service will be held.
Donations in Bryan's memory, if so desired, may be left following the service
at St Peter's Church, Humbleton..
Resting at F Stephenson & Son
Beverley
Tel - 01482 881367.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 24, 2020