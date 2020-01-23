|
|
|
SIMPSON
Bryan
On January 11 2020 peacefully at
The Beeches Care Home, Wibsey, Bradford.
Bryan aged 86 years, formerly of Hunton near Leyburn, Ripon and Silsden.
Dearly loved husband of the late Edith, much loved dad of Anthony and Sydney,
devoted grandad, great grandad, brother, brother in law and uncle.
The funeral service and cremation will take place at Skipton Crematorium on
Thursday January 30 at 2.10 pm.
Family flowers only please but donations would be appreciated to Chatterbox.
A box will be provided at the service for this
purpose or may be made online at www.david-gallagher.co.uk.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 23, 2020