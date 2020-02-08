|
|
|
LAX
Carla
Passed away peacefully at home on
Tuesday 28th January 2020.
Beloved mother of Martin and Liana who will be greatly missed by family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at St.Oswald's Parish Church, Guiseley on Thursday 13th February at 2.15pm,
followed by a private committal at
Rawdon Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Carla
may be made to Wheatfields Hospice
and St.Oswald's Parish Church.
Enquiries to Full Circle Funerals,
01943 262626.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 8, 2020