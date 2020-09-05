|
|
|
ROBINSON Carolyne Of Allerston, passed away peacefully at
home on 27th August 2020, aged 78 years.
Beloved wife to Roy. Much loved mum of
Elaine, cherished grandma of Robert and
Lauren and a good and loyal friend to many.
Service at East Riding Crematorium on
Monday 7th September at 12.30 pm.
Should you wish to attend please
contact Elaine direct.
Family flowers only. Donations to
Marie Curie Nurses and Hospice at Home.
Send c/o F. A. Stockill and Son, Funerals Director, Snainton, YO13 9AP.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 5, 2020