TURNER Catherine
'Cath'
RIP Peacefully at Wheatfields Hospice on September 23rd, a dearly loved wife, mum, grandmother, great-grandmother
and great friend to all who knew her.
A Private Funeral Mass will take place at Our Lady and All Saints Catholic Church, Otley, on Tuesday, October 6th. Donations in memory of Cath would be welcomed, paid directly to Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice. https://www.sueryder.org.
All enquiries to Rob Tindall at Otley Funeralcare Tel. 01943 462185.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 26, 2020