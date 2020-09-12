|
|
|
EADE CEDRIC Passed away peacefully
at home aged 76 years.
Adored partner of Dorothy, much loved father of Wayne, Kerry, Nicola & Kristian, beloved granddad of Nathan, John, Lucy
and Morgan and a good friend to many.
A family funeral will be held at
The Green in Market Weighton
on Friday 18th September at 11:30 am followed by interment at
Market Weighton Cemetery.
Enquiries to
J G Fielder & Son,
73 Market Place,
Market Weighton.
Tel: 01430 871474
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 12, 2020