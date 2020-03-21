|
|
|
BUCK
Charles Roger
On 11th March, 2020, peacefully at home at Ball Park Farm, South Kirkby.
Much loved husband of the late Brenda, father of Alan and Joannah and brother to Judy, Ruth and Rachel.
The funeral will take place at
Ardsley Crematorium, Doncaster Road, Barnsley S71 5EH on Thursday 26th March, 2020 at 10.50 a.m.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu gratefully received for The Prince of Wales Hospice and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
All enquiries please
A N Abraham Funeral Directors, 10b Exchange Street, South Emsall WF9 2RD
Tel 01977 879584.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 21, 2020