ATKINSON
Chas
On 21st June 2020 aged 76 at his home
in Pickering.
Loving husband of Kate, a wonderful father to Mandy, Debbie and Lindsey, much respected father-in-law of Graham, Duncan and Mark and a loving grandfather to Louie.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Due to the current circumstances a restricted funeral for immediate family
will be held on Thursday July 2nd at the East Riding Crematorium, Octon, at 12:30pm.
If anyone would like to pay their respects to Chas, the cortege will be leaving the garage in Helmsley at 10:50am and going through the Market Place on the A170 to Pickering, along Westgate and out of Pickering along Eastgate. Please abide to Social Distancing. There will be a celebration of Chas's life at a later date to be arranged. Please make any donations in memory of Chas to the Rotary Club of Pickering for disbursement to their charities.
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
Tel 01439 772340
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 27, 2020