ATKINSON Chas Kate, Mandy, Debbie, Lindsey and all the family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the cards, flowers and messages of sympathy received
during their recent sad loss.
Grateful thanks to Rev Susan Binks for conducting a lovely service.
Special thanks to everyone who took the time to come out and line the streets
to pay their respects to Chas.
To Sharon Allanson for playing the last post and to Pickering Rotary Club for forming a guard of honour as Chas left home.
Thanks also to Adam Collier Funeral Director for his caring and efficient funeral
arrangements and finally thank you for all donations to Pickering Rotary Club.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 11, 2020