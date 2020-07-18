|
Welford Chris Retired farmer of Weaverthorpe,
passed away peacefully on
10th July, 2020, in York Hospital.
Loving dad of Mark and Anne and
doting grandad and beloved uncle.
Due to current circumstances an in car service will be held at Malton Cricket Club on Thursday 23 July at 1 pm, followed by private cremation at Octon Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to
St Catherine's Hospice.
Enquiries please to
S Bowes and Son,
2 Ravine Hill, Filey 01723 514044
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 18, 2020