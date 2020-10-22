|
|
|
ASHTON Christine Mary
(Hammond, nee Wardell) Chrissie passed away peacefully on
Thursday 1st October 2020.
Beloved wife of Pip, much loved mother
of Edwin, loving granny of Pacey-Lillie, mother-in-law of Tia, step mother of David, adored sister of Vicki and the late Sally, a dear friend to Lorraine and so many others.
Due to current restrictions a
private funeral service will be take place.
No flowers please by request, if desired donations in lieu for Lindsey Lodge Hospice may be sent direct to the charity.
Chrissie is now resting in the care of
Button & Huteson Funeral Directors, King Street Funeral Home, Winterton, DN15 9TP.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 22, 2020