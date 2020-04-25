|
|
|
Hopkinson
Christine Margaret
(nee Pearson)
Died peacefully on 16th April 2020 aged 88. Beloved wife of Gary,
much loved mother to
Diana, Sally, David and Tim,
and loving grandmother
and great grandmother.
Dearly missed by all her family and many friends. In January 1957, she co-founded the
Children's Charity Circle with a group of friends to help children in hardship which has helped many families over more than 60 years across the Bradford area.
A memorial service will be held later in the year. No flowers please. Donations may be given if desired to the
Children's Charity Circle
by cheque made out to
The Children's Charity Circle c/o
Tim Hopkinson, The Studio, 21 Shaw Road, Heaton Moor, Stockport, Cheshire SK4 4AG.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 25, 2020