|
|
|
WILSON Christine Margaret
(née Coster) Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 25th November 2020 surrounded by her family, following a long and brave fight against illness.
Christine was the cherished wife of Mike, loving Mother to Justine, Katie and Matthew, fun Nannie to Louis, Flynn, Max, Imogen, Lilia and
Freddie and a good friend to many.
A wonderful lady, who will be
greatly missed.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimers Research UK. To donate please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ChristineMWilson
For any queries please contact
J G Fielder & Son 25 George Street, Pocklington. Tel: 01759 303129 or email [email protected]
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 28, 2020