|
|
|
WINDLE
Christine Patricia
Passed away peacefully, on February 3rd
at her home in Old Cantley, Doncaster,
formerly of Tickhill aged 65 years.
The dearly loved wife of Philip Windle,
dear mum of Sarah and Joanna and
mother-in-law of Andrew and David, also the much-loved granny of Thomas, Harry, Henry and Philippa and sister of Rosemary.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 14th February 2020 at St Mary's Church, Tickhill at 1.00 pm followed by cremation at Barnby Moor Crematorium, Retford, DN22 8QJ at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to St John's Hospice, Doncaster c/o W.E. Pinder & Son,
19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster,
DN10 6QL. Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 8, 2020