HOLTBY Christopher John Died peacefully in
North Ferriby Nursing Home
on 3rd September 2020,
aged 83 years.
Beloved Husband of Anne.
Dear Father to Emma and Thomas.
Pops to Laura, Harry and Grace.
Private cremation service on
Friday 25th September 2020
followed by a memorial service
to be announced at a later date.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired can be
given direct to Parkinson's UK.
Enquiries to
Ronald Cogan & Sons North
Ferriby
Tel: 01482 631740
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 12, 2020