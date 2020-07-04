Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Ramus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Ramus

Notice Condolences

Christopher Ramus Notice
RAMUS
Christopher Stewart
Died at home on 23rd June 2020, aged 72.
Husband to Liz and much loved father to Claire and Alistair. Grandfather to
Reggie, Ellery, Rock, Axel & Hunter.

Accomplished businessman and lover of fishing, shooting and Leeds Rhinos.
He will be sadly missed by
his family and many friends.

Due to current restrictions,
a private family funeral will be held
at St Wilfrid's Church, Harrogate.
A memorial service to
celebrate his incredible life
will be held later in the year.

The service is available via streaming online on the St. Wilfrid's Church Facebook page www.facebook.com/saintwilfrid
for further details please contact W.Bowers.

Any donations in memory of
Chris should be made to
MIND Harrogate or by visiting justgiving.com/chrisramus

All enquiries to W.Bowers Services
to the Bereaved 01423 770 258.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -