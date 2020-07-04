|
|
|
RAMUS
Christopher Stewart
Died at home on 23rd June 2020, aged 72.
Husband to Liz and much loved father to Claire and Alistair. Grandfather to
Reggie, Ellery, Rock, Axel & Hunter.
Accomplished businessman and lover of fishing, shooting and Leeds Rhinos.
He will be sadly missed by
his family and many friends.
Due to current restrictions,
a private family funeral will be held
at St Wilfrid's Church, Harrogate.
A memorial service to
celebrate his incredible life
will be held later in the year.
The service is available via streaming online on the St. Wilfrid's Church Facebook page www.facebook.com/saintwilfrid
for further details please contact W.Bowers.
Any donations in memory of
Chris should be made to
MIND Harrogate or by visiting justgiving.com/chrisramus
All enquiries to W.Bowers Services
to the Bereaved 01423 770 258.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 4, 2020