|
|
|
ROOKE
Christopher Robert
On February 18th following a long illness bravely borne, aged 61.
Adored husband of Joanne,
much loved Dad of Georgina and Scarlett and dearly loved brother of
David and Gillian.
Funeral service will take place on
Monday March 9th at Beeches Farm, Tollerton Lane, Newton on Ouse,
YO30 2DQ at 11am.
"Country clothing optional but Boots essential" Family flowers only please, donations received in memory of Chris will be for The Neurology Department at
York Hospital.
Enquiries please to
Chapman Medd Funeral Directors,
Easingwold.
Tel. 01347 821370
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 29, 2020