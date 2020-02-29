Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Rooke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Rooke

Notice Condolences

Christopher Rooke Notice
ROOKE
Christopher Robert
On February 18th following a long illness bravely borne, aged 61.
Adored husband of Joanne,
much loved Dad of Georgina and Scarlett and dearly loved brother of
David and Gillian.
Funeral service will take place on
Monday March 9th at Beeches Farm, Tollerton Lane, Newton on Ouse,
YO30 2DQ at 11am.
"Country clothing optional but Boots essential" Family flowers only please, donations received in memory of Chris will be for The Neurology Department at
York Hospital.
Enquiries please to
Chapman Medd Funeral Directors,
Easingwold.
Tel. 01347 821370
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -