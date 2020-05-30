Clive Brewer
BREWER
Clive
On May 19th 2020 peacefully at home,
aged 81 years.
Much loved husband to Dorothy,
also a dear cousin, brother-in-law,
uncle and friend to many.
Private family cremation to take place
at Octon Crematorium.
Donations in lieu to the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to E & A R Agar
Funeral Directors, Tel 01653 919004

Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 30, 2020.
