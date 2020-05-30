Or Copy this URL to Share

BREWER

Clive

On May 19th 2020 peacefully at home,

aged 81 years.

Much loved husband to Dorothy,

also a dear cousin, brother-in-law,

uncle and friend to many.

Private family cremation to take place

at Octon Crematorium.

Donations in lieu to the

Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

All enquiries to E & A R Agar

Funeral Directors, Tel 01653 919004



