BREWER
Clive
On May 19th 2020 peacefully at home,
aged 81 years.
Much loved husband to Dorothy,
also a dear cousin, brother-in-law,
uncle and friend to many.
Private family cremation to take place
at Octon Crematorium.
Donations in lieu to the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to E & A R Agar
Funeral Directors, Tel 01653 919004
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 30, 2020.