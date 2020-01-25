|
|
|
MOYNS
Clive James
Peacefully at home on
Friday 17th January, aged 85 years.
Loving Husband of Norma and much loved
Dad and Grandad to Leigh, Fabrice,
Mel and Tom. He will be sadly
missed by all his family and friends.
A celebration of Clive's life will take
place at Rawdon Crematorium,
Friday 7th February 2020 at 11am.
Family flowers only please. Donations
in memory of Clive may be made to Alzheimer's Society or Age UK, a plate will be available at the service. Enquires to
Full Circle Funerals, 01943 262626.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 25, 2020