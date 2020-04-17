|
SHEEN
Colin George Harrison
It is with great sadness that Colin's family announce his passing at St. Ann's Hospice, Little Hulton, Manchester
on Easter Sunday 12th April 2020
(two days short of his 88th birthday).
Colin, the dearly loved husband of Audrey, dearest Daddy of Roger, Rupert, Julian and Oliver, and loving Grandpa of Danielle, Jack, Florence, James, Freddie, Martha, Gabriel, Halcyon and Iolanthe.
Owing to present restrictions, a private family funeral will be held, but a Service of Thanksgiving for Colin's Life will be held as soon as circumstances allow.
Please email Oliver ([email protected])
to register your interest to attend.
No flowers please but donations to St Ann's Hospice, Meadowsweet Ln, Little Hulton, Manchester M28 0FE would be much appreciated.
All enquiries to be made to
John R. Tollitt Funeral Directors,
Seren House, Atkinson Road, Urmston, Manchester, M41 9AD; 0161 748 4448
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 17, 2020