|
|
|
WEALLEANS
Colin
Of Pickering, formerly of Malton.
Passed away peacefully
in York District Hospital on
January 13th 2020, aged 78 years
after a long illness fought with
great courage and bravery.
A very special beloved husband of Diana. Loving and treasured
father of Shaun and Heidi.
Father-in-law of Karen and Andy
and a dear grandad of Colin, Jess, Emily, Christie, Phoebe, Dan and Edd.
Following a private family burial a
Thanksgiving and Memorial Service will be held at All Saints Church, Terrington on Friday 24th January at 1pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired,
may be given for Parkinson's UK and
The Royal British Legion
Enquiries to Fergus Court Funeral Services. Telephone: 01653 229021
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 18, 2020