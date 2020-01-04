|
|
|
CLARKE
Cynthia
On 22nd December 2019,
in St Gemma's Hospice
peacefully after a long illness,
Cynthia, aged 86 years.
A much loved mum, grandma,
great grandma and a dear friend to many.
The service and cremation will take place
at Rawdon Crematorium on Monday
20th January 2020 at 11.40am.
Would friends please accept this the
only intimation and kindly
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired to
St Gemma's Hospice for which a
donation box will be provided at the service.
Enquiries J E Spence Funeral Directors
Tel: 0113 2682842.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 4, 2020