Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Manners
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Manners

Notice Condolences

Cynthia Manners Notice
MANNERS Cynthia We mourn the passing
of our beloved,
Cynthia Manners (aged 89),
devoted sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and precious friend.

Sadly, due to Covid-19, we ask that you respect the restrictions imposed and sympathise for those that will not be able to be in attendance to share in the honouring of her passing.

A service will be held welcoming her closest family to The Catholic Church of the Holy Rosary in Chapeltown (LS7 4BZ) at 11am on Friday 11th September 2020.
Cynthia will be laid to rest with her dear son Guy in Harehills Cemetery at 1pm.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -