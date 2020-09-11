|
|
|
MANNERS Cynthia We mourn the passing
of our beloved,
Cynthia Manners (aged 89),
devoted sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and precious friend.
Sadly, due to Covid-19, we ask that you respect the restrictions imposed and sympathise for those that will not be able to be in attendance to share in the honouring of her passing.
A service will be held welcoming her closest family to The Catholic Church of the Holy Rosary in Chapeltown (LS7 4BZ) at 11am on Friday 11th September 2020.
Cynthia will be laid to rest with her dear son Guy in Harehills Cemetery at 1pm.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 11, 2020