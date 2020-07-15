Home

Athorn Cyril Aged 91 years of Richmond, North Yorkshire, formerly of Barnsley, died peacefully at The Terrace Care Home, Richmond on July 6th.
Dearly loved husband of Margaret,
much loved father of Ann Denise
and a dear uncle and great uncle.
Due to the current restrictions a private
family funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Richmond followed
by interment in the Cemetery.
Enquires to John Blenkiron & Sons,
Funeral Directors. Tel 01748 850033.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 15, 2020
