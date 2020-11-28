Home

Cyril Dawson

Cyril Dawson Notice
DAWSON CYRIL (Retired Rev Canon)

On 19th November 2020,
died peacefully at home in
Bridlington, aged 86 years.

Dearly loved husband of the late Sylvia. Dear father of Angela, Cathy, Chris and Phil. Also a loving and much loved father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather and brother of Audrey.
Will be very sadly missed.

Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral will be held.

All enquiries to Ernest Brigham (Funeral Directors Ltd),
51 St John Street, Bridlington,
YO16 7NN (tel: 01262 675124)
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 28, 2020
