Howitt Cyril James Aged 93, passed away peacefully November 10th, 2020.
Born June 3rd 1927, St Helens.
Husband of Margaret Howitt for
65 years. Preceded in death by his beloved son Richard, who he called his best friend, grandfather of Harry and Helanah. Survived by his sister Betty.
Cyril served in the RAF during WW2, before following his father and brothers into the coal mining industry in which he worked for 40 years.
Affectionately nicknamed Clint
(after Clint Eastwood) for his good looks and no-nonsense attitude,
he rose to area manager, overseeing 3000 men before retiring.
Cyril was extremely well respected among colleagues and friends alike.
After retiring, Cyril devoted his time to being a husband, father, and grandfather, whilst working in the family's Antiques Business.
Cyril loved walking and cycling,
Doncaster Knights.
The funeral service will take place at the Sacred Heart Church, Goldthorpe on Thursday 10th December 2020 at 11:00am followed by the Committal at the Barnsley Crematorium.
Enquiries to the Coop Funeralcare, Spring Gardens, Doncaster, DN1 3DJ, Telephone 01302342801
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 5, 2020