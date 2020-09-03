|
Bird David Robertson Loving husband of the late Mary Bird and father to Victoria, Ruth and Fiona and a loving grandfather and a good friend to many. Passed away peacefully in his sleep at Harrogate Hospital on 31st August.
Will be sorely missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral to be held at St Oswald's Church, Collingham, 11am on Monday 14th September.
Due to Covid restrictions, unfortunately we can only manage a small family gathering afterwards.
Donations would be welcome to the Injured Jockeys Fund.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 3, 2020