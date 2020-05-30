BOOTHMAN
David Stanley
On 20th May, peacefully at home in Silsden, David, aged 77 years.
Much loved husband of Diane,
father of Angela, brother of Philip
and Timothy and a friend to many.
A private funeral service will take place on Monday 1st June. The cortège will travel
via Howden Road, Silsden at 12.45pm,
those wishing to pay their respects
may wish to gather here,
please observe social distancing.
Donations in memory of David
are for Manorlands Hospice.
To leave a message of condolence online or to make a donation in memory David,
please visit our obituaries page at www.jacksonsfuneralservices.co.uk
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 30, 2020.