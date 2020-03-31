|
|
|
BOWER
David William
It is with great sadness of heart to announce the passing of David William Bower,
March 15, 2020, David passed away Peacefully and Serenely after a short illness. David the Son of the late Marjorie & Bill Edwin Bower of Leeds, West Yorkshire. David leaves behind the Love of his Life, Partner Beverley, Son in law to Peter & Barbara Livesey & Brother in law to Paul. David residing on Vancouver Island BC, Canada. David had many passions in his life, Music, being a long time member of Leeds 60's bands The Cherokees, New York Public Library and later BMW. David's love of music was profound but it was his love of melody and vocal harmony that were close to his heart. David was also a mentor to a young lad called Alan, David gave guidance and advice and Alan looked on David as a big brother and that kindness and caring has shaped Alan into the wonderful man he is today, David was and always will be an instrumental part of his life. David was a lifelong fan of Leeds United Football Club and a close friends with Paul Reaney the ex Leeds United right back, David went to many a home and away game, even European games. David also turned his talents to coaching a Sunday league football team, The Carpenters. A goal keeper himself he forged some of his closest friendships. A True Yorkshire Lad With True Yorkshire Grit. Please visit www.belleislestudios.com where you can view the full obituaries written by 3 of David's close friends. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, with gratitude God Bless x
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 31, 2020