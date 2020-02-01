|
|
|
Bruce
David William Kennedy
On January 23rd 2020,
peacefully at home, David aged 87 years. Beloved and devoted husband of the late Janet Elizabeth Bruce (nee Aynsley)
and a very good friend of a few.
Service at Huddersfield Parish Church on Friday 14th February 9.30am followed by Committal at Huddersfield Crematorium
at 10.30 am. No flowers by request please, donations in lieu if desired to Kirkwood Hospice for which a plate will be provided
at the Service or c/o
The Taylor Funeral Service,
The Mount, 2 Cowlersley Lane,
HD4 5TY Tel 01484 656156
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 1, 2020