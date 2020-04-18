|
|
|
DENBIGH
David John Lloyd
April 8th 2020
Peacefully in Airedale Hospital after
several weeks of illness, David,
aged 88 years, of East Morton (formerly of Waterhouse Denbigh, Bolton Woods Quarry)
A very dearly loved Father of Caroline,
loving Husband of the late Freda,
Step Father of Stephanie and Louise,
Father in Law of Rod and Stuart. Grandfather of Lucy, Natasha and Lexie, Emma, Mathew and Lucy and Eliza.
Due to the Covid 19 situation,
a small service of family only will be
held on Friday 24th April, then a closed cremation at Nabwood on
Monday 27th April.
A celebration of his life will be held
later in the year with all
family and friends notified.
Donations in lieu to be confirmed.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 18, 2020