DUTCH David July 23rd 2020, aged 60 years, of Fixby,
passed away peacefully.
Beloved husband of Ann, younger brother to Keith, much loved Dad of Megan, Stuart and Michael and a dear friend to many.
A private service will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on 11th August at 3pm. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date, where everyone who knew David will be welcome.
Donations in David's memory may be sent directly to the British Lung Foundation.
Enquires to Co-operative Funeralcare, Brighouse, 44 Huddersfield Road, HD6 3RA, 01484 713512
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 1, 2020