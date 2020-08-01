Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
David Dutch

Notice Condolences

David Dutch Notice
DUTCH David July 23rd 2020, aged 60 years, of Fixby,
passed away peacefully.
Beloved husband of Ann, younger brother to Keith, much loved Dad of Megan, Stuart and Michael and a dear friend to many.
A private service will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on 11th August at 3pm. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date, where everyone who knew David will be welcome.
Donations in David's memory may be sent directly to the British Lung Foundation.
Enquires to Co-operative Funeralcare, Brighouse, 44 Huddersfield Road, HD6 3RA, 01484 713512
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 1, 2020
