GAUNT David On 16th March 2020,
in hospital, of Liversedge,
formerly of Birstall, aged 74 years, David, husband of Barbara,
dad of Victoria & the late Alan,
grandad of Katherine & Theo
and great-grandad
of Isla & Oakley.
Due to current circumstances
a private family cremation will be
held on Friday 3rd April.
Donations in David's memory may be sent to 'St.Martins House Children's Hospice, Boston Spa c/o Bollands Funeral Directors,
18 Kirkgate, Birstall, WF17 9PB.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 26, 2020