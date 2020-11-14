Home

HIGGINS David Passed away peacefully on Friday 30th
October 2020, aged 65 years, at home
with his loving family by his side after
a long brave battle against cancer.
Devoted husband of Denise, loving
dad of Richard, Christopher, Lucy and
Katie, father-in-law to Jo and Lucy,
special grandad of Alfie, Max, Margo
and Agnes, also a much loved
son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law,
uncle and friend to many who will
be sadly missed and forever loved.
Due to restrictions a private family
service, by invitation only, will take
place Monday 23rd November at
St John of Beverley Church, Wressle
2.00pm followed by burial in the
churchyard. A celebration of David's
life will take place at a future date.
Family flowers only please but if
desired donations will be accepted for
St John of Beverley Church, Wressle
and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Enq: Bullement Funeral Service,
19 Bridgegate, Howden.
Tel: 01430 430122.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 14, 2020
