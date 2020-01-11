|
|
|
Sir David Charles
Jones CBE
Suddenly at St James' Hospital on
28th December, aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Lady Ann, much
loved dad of Alison, Richard and Stuart
and a loving grandfather of Ryan,
Jamie, William, Charlie and Harry.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held
at The Priory Church of St Mary and
St Cuthbert, Bolton Abbey on
Thursday 16th January at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations will be gratefully received to help
support the work of The Cure Parkinson's Trust, a charity which Sir David co-founded.
http://www.cureparkinsons.org.uk
All enquiries to Ilkley Funeralcare
Tel. 01943 817575
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 11, 2020