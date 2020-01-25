Home

SCHOLEFIELD
David Vincent
On 13th January, died peacefully at
The Gables Nursing Home,
Silsden, David, aged 83 years, of Addingham.
Dearly loved father of Andrew and Neil, much loved grandpa of Thomas and
Hannah and a loving father in law
of Claire and Denise.
David's funeral service will take place on Thursday 30th January at St Peter's Church, Addingham at 11.00am, followed by a private interment at Bridlington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired to Cancer Research UK.
Provision will be available at the service
or may be sent c/o
Jacksons Funeral Services,
11 Bolton Road, Silsden, BD20 0JY.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 25, 2020
