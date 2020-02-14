|
|
|
SHAPERO
David
On February 1st 2020, peacefully at
Five Rise Nursing Home, Bingley,
David, formerly of Nab Wood, Shipley.
The beloved husband of the late Eileen, dearly loved dad of Ross and the late Julie.
Very dear father in law, much loved grandpa and great grandpa.
Funeral service will take place at
Nab Wood Crematorium on
Friday February 21st at 2.40pm.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
No flowers please but donations in lieu may be made to Pathways, a box will be provided at the crematorium for this purpose.
All further enquiries David C Nunn Independent Family Funeral Director.
Tel 01274 511108.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 14, 2020