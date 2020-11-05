|
SHUTT David Trevor (Lord Shutt of Greetland)
On Friday 30th October 2020, David, of Greetland, Halifax, passed away peacefully after a very short and sudden illness at Calderdale Royal Hospital.
Dearly beloved husband of Margaret and wonderful father to Christine, Richard and Andrew. Father in law to Stephen, Jackie and Hannah and much-loved Grandad of Imogen, Alexander, Francesca, Hannah, Esmae
and Isabelle.
Due to current restrictions
there will be a private service.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be given to The Community Foundation of Calderdale,
The 1855 Building (First Floor)
Discovery Road, Halifax
HX1 2NG 01422 349700 [email protected] or via https://localgiving.org/charity/cffc/project/neverhungryagain/
Any enquiries may be addressed to Lawrence Funeral Service 01422 354094.
A memorial service for David will be held at a later date.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 5, 2020