|
|
|
TANKARD
David John
Former Mayor of Knaresborough,
Justice of the Peace and Silver Bandsman.
Died peacefully at home on
10th January 2020, after a short illness,
aged 75.
Beloved Husband of Pat, Dad of Michael and Rachel, Grandad of Fiona and Belinda and Father-in-law to Janet and Jonathan.
Funeral service for family and close friends will take place on Tuesday 4th February at 1:40pm at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate.
Please wear cheerful clothing.
A celebration concert will be held in
late February/early March at
St. John the Baptist Church, Knaresborough.
No flowers please.
Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support, Saint Michael's Hospice and
Knaresborough Silver Band.
Enquiries to Neil and Sonya Milsted
Funeral Directors
01423 885767
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 25, 2020