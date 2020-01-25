Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Tankard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Tankard

Notice Condolences

David Tankard Notice
TANKARD
David John
Former Mayor of Knaresborough,
Justice of the Peace and Silver Bandsman.
Died peacefully at home on
10th January 2020, after a short illness,
aged 75.
Beloved Husband of Pat, Dad of Michael and Rachel, Grandad of Fiona and Belinda and Father-in-law to Janet and Jonathan.
Funeral service for family and close friends will take place on Tuesday 4th February at 1:40pm at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate.
Please wear cheerful clothing.
A celebration concert will be held in
late February/early March at
St. John the Baptist Church, Knaresborough.
No flowers please.
Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support, Saint Michael's Hospice and
Knaresborough Silver Band.
Enquiries to Neil and Sonya Milsted
Funeral Directors
01423 885767
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -