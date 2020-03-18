|
WEBB
David
(Richard)
10th March 2020
Passed away at Valley View Care Home
aged 95 after a short illness.
Retired Police Superintendent
of Huddersfield.
A Celebration of his life will be held on
Monday 23rd March at 2.45pm
at Huddersfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, by request.
Donations, in lieu, if so desired,
to Kirkwood Hospice
for which a box will be available.
Enquiries can be made to
Deborah Ingham Funeral Service.
Tel: 01484 451313
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 18, 2020