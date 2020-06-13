|
|
|
WOOD DAVID JOHN
(MBE)
Peacefully on Saturday 6th June 2020,
in hospital, aged 83.
Formerly Head of Art and Drama at Allerton Grange High School,
Leeds (1968-88). Previously Art teacher
at Manygates School,
Wakefield & latterly Art teacher at QEGS Junior School, Wakefield.
Founder member & former chairman of Dewsbury Arts Group. Artist, Theatre Designer, Director & Actor; also Playwright and Author under the name
DAVID FOXTON.
Dearly loved husband of Judith,
much loved father of Richard & Andrew, and most fondly remembered by all his family and friends.
The funeral service and committal will take place at Macclesfield
crematorium on Tuesday, 23rd June
at 12 noon.
Due to the current circumstances only close family may be in attendance. A celebration of his life will be arranged in Dewsbury when it becomes possible, notification will be given at that time in the local press.
Family flowers only, by request, donations may be made to Parkinson's UK or Dewsbury Arts Group.
All enquiries to:
Andrew Smith Funeral Services
Park Green House
82 Sunderland Street, Macclesfield
Cheshire SK11 6HN
Telephone: 01625 433853
www.andrewsmithfuneralservices.co.uk
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 13, 2020